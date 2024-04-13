Iraq Closes Airspace For Civilian Flights

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, April 14 (IANS) Iraq suspended all civilian flights within its airspace on Saturday, as a precaution to ensure the safety and security of civil aviation amid regional tensions, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said.

The closure became effective from 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday to 5:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, the authority said on Saturday, indicating that this suspension might be prolonged if necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reports from Iraqi media on Saturday evening suggested that several Iranian drones had traversed Iraqi airspace en route to Israel.

This development follows Iran's repeated declarations of intent to conduct retaliatory attacks against Israel for the deaths of seven Iranian individuals in a strike on Iran's consular building in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.