Shivpal Yadav's Son To Contest On SP Ticket From Badaun LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), April 14 (IANS) Aditya Yadav, the son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav, will now contest from Badaun Lok Sabha seat on Samajwadi Party ticket.

This was confirmed by SP District President Ashish Yadav.

The decision comes after a tug-of-war within the party, as initially, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav wanted his uncle Shivpal Yadav to contest from Badaun.

However, yielding to the demands of locals and party workers, Akhilesh consented to Aditya's candidacy.

Aditya has collected the nomination papers from the collectorate.

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will see Aditya pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Durvijay Singh Shakya.

The BJP has chosen Shakya over incumbent Sanghmitra Maurya, the daughter of rebel leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

In a strategic move to counter SP's stronghold, BJP is projecting Durvijay as a homegrown leader, emphasising his grassroots journey from a student union leader to a prominent political figure.

Shakya, who filed his nomination on Friday, said, "Employment and development will be my primary focus."