Assam: One Injured In Rhino Attack, Another In Firing By Forest Guard

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 14 (IANS) In separate incidents, one person was injured in Assam after he was attacked by a rhino while another was injured after forest guards opened fire in an attempt to drive a rhino back to the Kaziranga National Park, an official said on Saturday.

The first incident happened in the Bafala area near Kaziranga National Park when a rhino that was thought to have wandered outside the park attacked a young man who was out for a morning walk. The man, who suffered serious injuries, was brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

In another incident in Golaghat district's Dergaon area, forest guards opened fire in an attempt to drive a rhino back to the park, injuring one civilian.

The park authority stated that the injured person was admitted to the JMCH.