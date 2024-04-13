               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Eid Al Fitr Break: Dubai's RTA Transports 5.9 Million Passengers During Holidays


4/13/2024 2:41:01 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 8:40 PM

Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 10:23 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday said that its public transport means, taxis and shared mobility vehicles transported about 5.9 million passengers during the Eid Al Fitr break.

The breakdown indicates that Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines served 2.32 million riders, Dubai Tram transported 115 thousand riders, public buses were used by 1.2 million passengers, and marine transport means ferried 416 thousand riders.


Taxis transported 1.6 million passengers, and shared mobility vehicles served 308,000 passengers.


