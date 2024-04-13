Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijani Army Positions

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 13, at about 08:30, Armenian armed forces units fromthe positions located in the direction of the Chinarli settlementof the Tovuzgala district using small arms subjected to fire theAzerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of theKokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz district, Azernews reports.

