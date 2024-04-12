Brent Climbs Above $92 A Barrel First Time From Last October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brent oil futures with delivery in June was above $92 a barrelat the London-based ICE for the first time since October 23, 2023,according to trading data, Azernews reports,citing TASS.

Brent prices added 2.1% and reached $92.1 per barrel.

WTI futures edged up by 1.83% to $87.2 a barrel at the sametime. Brent oil retreated then to $91.63 per barrel, up 1.59%.