Fears Of War: Mea Advises Indians Not To Travel To Iran, Israel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.
Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.ADVERTISEMENT
In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.
“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice,” it said.
“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves,” the MEA said. Read Also Israeli Army Cancels Leaves As It Fears Iran Attack Israeli Provocations & Iran's Options
“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.
