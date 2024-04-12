'Bowling Is Tough Because You Will Have To Take A Beating': Bumrah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM

After delivering a match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday Mumbai Indians speedster Jasprit Bumrah said that bowling is tough in the T20 format and that a bowler should not be a one-trick pony.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped MI seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium.

“I'm very happy with the outcome. But I will not say I had always thought of taking a five-for,” he said.“The wicket was sticking in the first 10 overs. I observed that quickly and tried to use it to my advantage.

“(It was) one of those days where things went in my favour and catches went to hand. Very happy with the contribution. In this format, it's anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you have to have all kinds of skills.

“This is what I train for. Come this situation, I should have different options. I should not be a one-trick pony, and can't just rely on the yorker because there will be days where my execution is off so I can rely on other deliveries,” Bumrah added.

“Everyone is doing research and data, so people start to line you up. Bowling is tough because you will have to take a beating, you will have to have bad days to learn from it.“

