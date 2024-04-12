Azerbaijan Announces Time Of 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The calendar of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship has beenannounced.

According to Azernews, the time of the competition, which willbe hosted in Baku next year, has been confirmed.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 19-21.

The season will be started with the Australian Grand Prix, whichwill be held on March 14-16. The final competition of the 2025world championship will be held on December 5-7 in Abu Dhabi, theUnited Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that this year Azerbaijan Grand Prix will beheld on September 13-15.