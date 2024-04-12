WOO X Lists $PRIME On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $PRIME on its spot market.



$PRIME fuels the Echelon ecosystem, a scalable blockchain gaming platform that motivates developers to build and players to engage. The inaugural game on Echelon, Parallel TCG, provides unique experiences that require $PRIME to access features or acquire game assets. Players can earn the token by playing the game, while developers can acquire it by developing game experiences that are exclusive to $PRIME holders.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

