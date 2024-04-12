Liam Gallagher Slams Rival Blur, Complains Their Music Is ‘For Posh Brats’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher has lashed out at longtime rivals Blur as he claimed that their music is“for posh brats.”

The former Oasis star responded to the Britpop group's frontman Damon Albarn, 56, who revealed several Americans have tried to claim songwriting credits for 'Song 2', reports 'Female First UK'.

During Blur's pre-Coachella warm-up gig at the Fox Theater Pomona in California, this week, Damon said:“Because of the nature of American law, if someone gets a lawyer ... they can come quite a long way with absolutely no grounds. Someone else this year – not only is it that person who's convinced they'd written it, but there was another person who was convinced. Firstly, I wonder why it's only that song that they're interested in.”

As per 'Female First UK', Liam then took to X to hit out at Damon for his comments.

He wrote,“Gotta be out of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS (sic)". He later added:“It's music for posh brats.”

However, he did have some compliments for the rock group, and admitted he wished he had written 'Sing', from their 1991 debut album 'Leisure', as it makes him cry“like a baby.”