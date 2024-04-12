Sumeet, Pariva Declare Zero Tolerance For Littering On 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Sets

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The lead actors of 'Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' – Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati, are now the cleanliness police on the sets of the show, as they have declared a zero-tolerance policy for littering.

Sumeet and Pariva, armed with their invisible brooms, are always on the lookout that no banana peels are left behind and no crumpled papers are lying around.

And to make sure everyone's on board, they have introduced a fine system, with a Rs 100 fine if anyone is caught littering the sets.

Sumeet, who plays Rajesh, said: "The one thing I always champion for is leading by example. Both Pariva and I like to keep our set and makeup rooms clean. Yet, no matter whose birthday we celebrate on the set, everyone comes to my room to cut the cake and leave the crumbles behind and I end up cleaning my makeup room all over again."

"Having said that, we spend around 12 hours on set daily and keeping it clean for our well-being is important. Therefore we came up with the idea of putting a fine on whoever leaves the set dirty. All the actors, directors, and other crew members including our spot dadas have to pay the fine if they are caught," he added.

Pariva, who essays Vandana's character, shared: "People need to be more mindful of their surroundings, especially when it comes to littering. Sumeet and I have made it our mission to ensure cleanliness on the set. It's not just about keeping our workplace tidy; it's about creating a culture of responsibility."

"Our homes and our sets are places where we can bring change easily and there is a price for a cleaner set, consider it our contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," she added.

The show beautifully portrays the life of a common man and the everyday challenges faced by middle-class families.

It airs on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.