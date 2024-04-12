IPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's Hug After MI's Win Over RCB Breaks Internet; Video Surfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive win in the IPL 2024, triumphing over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. After the victory, a video surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, showing the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar sharing a hug with RCB star Virat Kohli. In the video, the two legends embrace warmly while MI's owner Akash Ambani watches on. The duo also exchange a few words before going on to greet rest of the team members in a customary exchange of pleasantries between teams following a game.

"The hug between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar," wrote a user on X while sharing the video.

Following the match, Mumbai Indians' team mentor Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his admiration for the team's outstanding performance on social media platform X.

"Two wins on the trot now for @mipaltan after a tricky start to the to tournament. @Jaspritbumrah93 was sensational, once again proving why he's the best in the business," wrote the Master Blaster.

Tendulkar further praised the fearless batting displayed by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan during the powerplay overs, highlighting their crucial contribution in reducing the required run rate. He also referred to captain Hardik Pandya's decisive six to seal the chase as the 'icing on the cake'.

He remarked, "@ImRo45 and @ishankishan51's fearless batting during the powerplay overs effectively reduced the required run rate. It was good to see @surya_14kumar hitting the ball so sweetly after his injury layoff. Lovely to have him back in the team, playing in top gear. @hardikpandya7 finishing the game off in style was the icing on the cake."

The match witnessed Mumbai Indians effortlessly chasing down a challenging target of 197, thanks to stellar performances from key players. Ishan Kishan's composed half-century, Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting, and Hardik Pandya's match-winning six were pivotal in Mumbai's triumph.

In the earlier innings, Jasprit Bumrah showcased an exceptional bowling display, claiming an impressive 5/21, which restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Tendulkar acknowledged Bumrah's stellar performance, reaffirming his status as one of the best bowlers in the world.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians climb to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table, securing four points from five matches, including two wins and three defeats. Despite a challenging start to the season, Mumbai Indians' recent performances have infused confidence among fans and pundits alike.