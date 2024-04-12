Ajit K Thakur, Co-Founder And Director Of AHA, Hosts Engaging Workshop At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a dynamic collaboration aimed at enriching the educational experience of aspiring filmmakers, the esteemed AAFT School of Cinema welcomed Ajit K Thakur, the Co-founder and Board of Directors at AHA, for an illuminating workshop held at AAFT Marwah Studios.



Tony De Souza, the distinguished Dean of Cinema at AAFT, orchestrated the event, providing an opportunity for students to engage in a face-to-face interaction with Ajit K Thakur. The session proved to be a forum where eager cinema enthusiasts had the chance to pose a myriad of questions, delving into the depths of Thakur's extensive knowledge and experience in the film industry.



Ajit Thakur, a luminary renowned for his contributions to notable productions such as 'Savdhaan India: Crime Alert' (2012), 'Enigma - The Fallen Angel' (2021), and 'Sniff' (2017), captivated the audience with his insights and expertise. His adept handling of queries left attendees thoroughly satisfied, benefitting from his profound understanding of the cinematic landscape.



Earlier this year, Ajit Thakur was elevated to the prestigious position of Co-founder & Board of Directors at AHA, an esteemed Indian over-the-top streaming service under Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group.



Reflecting on his illustrious journey, Thakur shared anecdotes from his formative years, including his tenure at Coca Cola India, where he commenced his career as a management trainee in 1995.



In recognition of his invaluable contributions to the world of entertainment, Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios, a visionary in the field, bestowed upon Ajit Thakur the esteemed honor of life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT.



The workshop underscored AAFT's commitment to fostering a rich learning environment and providing students with unparalleled opportunities to engage with industry stalwarts like Ajit K Thakur, thus equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the competitive realm of cinema.





