IAF Conducts Daring Airlift Operation To Save Army Jawan's Hand

An Indian Army jawan, who suffered a severe injury and severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location, was able to save his body part following a successful surgery carried out by a dedicated team of medical personnel. The jawan is now on his path to recovery.

Given the critical nature of the injury and a narrow window of six to eight hours for emergency surgery to salvage his appendage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly launched an operation. Within just an hour, an IAF C-130J aircraft was deployed to airlift the injured Jawan to the R & R hospital in Delhi.

Despite the challenges posed by the dark night and the remote Ladakh sector, the injured personnel received timely medical attention through a daring airlift operation facilitated by night vision goggles (NVGs) from the IAF. A dedicated team of medical professionals conducted a successful surgery, setting the jawan on the path to recovery.

This rapid response and seamless coordination between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force underscore the commitment to ensuring the well-being and health of the armed forces personnel, even in the most challenging circumstances.

