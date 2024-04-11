Sharqiya Group To Launch Iraq's First SVOD Platform

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Accedo and Brightcove have joined forces with Al Sharqiya Group (Sharqiya) to elevate its 1001 OTT streaming service by introducing one of Iraq's first Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) platforms, alongside live linear channels.

Recognised as a leading media provider of factual and entertainment content in Iraq and the MENA region, Sharqiya's expansion through its support of 1001 marks a significant milestone in the region's media landscape.

Originally launched in March 2023 as an Advertising Video-On-Demand (AVOD) service, 1001 caters to Arabic-speaking audiences globally, offering a diverse array of high-quality, localised video content in both Arabic and English.

The introduction of the SVOD platform strategically complements the existing AVOD service, granting consumers ad-free access to premium content. Developed in collaboration with esteemed content platform providers OSN+, Rotana, and StarzPlay, the SVOD platform boasts an extensive catalogue of on-demand content, catering to the evolving preferences of today's viewers.

In partnership with technology collaborators Brightcove and Jump Data Driven Video, Accedo is spearheading the delivery of an end-to-end OTT application solution, meticulously crafted to offer Sharqiya's customers an enticing, customised SVOD experience. The video service, crafted by Accedo, will harness the power of Brightcove's award-winning global streaming technology solution, supported by JUMP Insights and Personaliser for advanced analytics, insights, and recommendations.

Mohsen Khairaldin Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO at 1001, said:

"Expanding our services to include an SVOD platform signifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers in Iraq and beyond. Through our collaboration with Accedo, we aspire to position 1001 as a leading destination for entertainment in the Middle East, providing our Iraqi and Arabic-speaking audience with access to our wide array of content for enjoyment and exploration."

Michael Lantz, CEO of Accedo, added:

"The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the convergence of technology and entertainment in the Middle East, signalling a new era of digital media consumption. As consumers increasingly demand flexibility and convenience in accessing content, the introduction of one of Iraq's first SVOD platforms sets a benchmark for innovation and customer-centricity in the region's media industry."

Justin Barrett, SVP of EMEA and APAC, Brightcove, stated:

"The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering audiences with immersive, personalised streaming experiences that redefine entertainment. With a focus on viewer engagement and satisfaction, Brightcove - alongside our partners - is prepared to create an engaging OTT experience for Al Sharqiya with our advanced streaming platform to help them reach new audiences, deepen engagement, and maximise content monetisation to provide high-quality entertainment in Iraq and beyond."

(Source: Brightcove)