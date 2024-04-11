KPC Chief: Intensifying Efforts For Achieving Integration Between KPC, Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah stressed seriousness to achieve integration between the corporation and its subsidiaries, mainly the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

In a KPC statement sent to KUNA after a visit paid to the two companies, Sheikh Nawaf affirmed that the corporation would focus on this goal in the coming period.

Sheikh Nawaf visited also Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, and Al Zour Refinery affiliated with the KNPC and the KIPIC respectively.

Congratulating workers on Eid Al-Fitr during his visit, Sheikh Nawaf was received by CEO of KNPC and acting CEO of KIPIC Wadha al-Khateeb, who affirmed that the oil sectors' senior officials believe in the significance of integration among its companies.

She expressed optimism about the success of the integration efforts, as the companies have carried out several joint successful projects. (end)

