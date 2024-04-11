India & Belgium Discuss Key Areas For Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 11 (KNN) In the second edition of India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on Wednesday, the two nations engaged in comprehensive discussions on various key areas of bilateral cooperation.

The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including trade and economic cooperation, semiconductors, cyber and digital domains, science and technology, UN Security Council reforms, multilateral cooperation, and institutional dialogue mechanisms.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing India-EU Strategic ties during Belgium's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed their determination to make progress towards a comprehensive, balanced, fair, and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The dialogue extended to global and regional affairs, green energy transition, including green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, port cooperation, and an exchange on key global challenges.

Initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties were also highlighted, with both sides agreeing to work towards the early conclusion of a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

The consultations followed a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on March 26, 2023, and a meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib, on the sidelines of the Munich conference in February 2023.

The talks were co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, India, and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs.

