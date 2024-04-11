Five Feared Drowned In UP Canal, Rescue Operations On

(MENAFN- IANS) Kasganj (UP), April 11 (IANS) Five persons went missing in the Nadrai canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Thursday afternoon and are feared drowned, officials said.

According to reports, eight friends had come for a picnic to the Nadrai canal for Eid celebrations and waded into the waters for a bath.

However, they started drowning and called for help and another youth jumped in to save them. He also started drowning and hearing the commotion, some local people came to their rescue.

The police were informed and divers were pressed into service.

Four persons were rescued and efforts are on to rescue the remaining five.

District Magistrate Sudha Verma said that rescue operations would continue till all remaining five were brought out. Further details are awaited.