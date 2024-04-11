NSE's Ashish Chauhan, Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Appointed UGC Members For Three Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The University Grants Commission (UGC), under the Ministry of Education, has appointed Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation as members of the Commission for three years.

Two other members appointed for the three-year term are professor (retd) Sachidananda Mohanty, former VC, Central University of Odisha and professor Shashikala Gulabrao Wanjari, VC, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, the ministry said in its latest notification.

A mechanical engineer from IIT Bombay and alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Ashish Chauhan is considered one of the foremost experts in financial market policies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in July 2022 appointed Ashish Chauhan as MD and CEO of NSE for five years.

He has been the founder-member of the NSE and this is his second stint with the exchange.

Ashish Chauhan earlier worked at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) as CEO. Under his tenure, the BSE got listed in 2016.

The exchange saw many firsts and scaled new heights, while adopting cutting-edge technologies for seamless operations under his guidance.

For Q3 FY24, the NSE registered an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,975 crore. During the first nine months of FY24, NSE contributed Rs 28,131 crore to the exchequer.

Currently, the NSE is waiting for a nod from the market regulator to initiate its initial public offering (IPO) process.

Meanwhile, Vembu is the Co-founder and CEO of Chennai-based Zoho Corporation.

The company has more than 15,000 employees globally. It is the parent company of technology brands like ManageEngine, Zoho, TrainerCentral, Zakya and Qntrl.

Vembu-led SaaS unicorn's sales crossed the $1 billion mark in FY23.

The Zoho Co-founder was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.