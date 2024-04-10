Totalenergies Signs Contracts For Solar Power In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and the French company TotalEnergies have signed two contracts to produce 1,000 megawatts of solar power.
The development will be built in four, 250-MW phases at the Ratawi [Artawi] field in Basra.
According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), it will be completed within two years.
(Sources: INA; Govt of Iraq)
MENAFN10042024000217011061ID1108082296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.