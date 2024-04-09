Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 9th April 2024). Note: ISX will be closed starting from Apr. 9, 2024 (Tuesday) to Apr. 11, 2024 (Thursday) due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. The next trading session will be held on Apr. 14, 2024 (Sunday). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,651.4 1.8% 6.3% RSISX USD Index 1,623.8 1.8% 6.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 2,326.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 1.8 # of Traded Companies 47 Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,907 # of Companies (Up) 17 Total Trades (#/d) 1,375 # of Companies (Down) 15 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,025 # of Companies (Not changed) 15 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,413 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.950 9.2% 37.7% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.370 8.8% -14.0% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.130 8.3% 0.0% Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.390 5.4% 34.5% Credit Bank of Iraq (NRM) BROI 1.000 5.3% 26.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 36.000 -14.3% -9.8% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.100 -9.1% -16.7% Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 0.700 -6.7% -26.3% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.750 -6.3% -71.2% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.750 -6.3% -71.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 479.6 363.3 20.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 431.8 327.1 18.6% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 255.5 193.5 11.0% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 216.5 164.0 9.3% Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 176.4 133.6 7.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 633 1,171.4 887.4 50.4% Services 292 482.9 365.8 20.8% Insurance 33 177.7 134.6 7.6% Telecom 108 151.6 114.9 6.5% Agriculture 116 138.9 105.2 6.0% Industry 173 137.5 104.2 5.9% Hotels&Tourism 19 65.9 49.9 2.8% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 1,375 2,326.0 1,762.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISX suspended the trading of the following bonds (Binaa Bond / 1st issue / IQD1 mn (CB10); Emaar Bond / 1st issue / IQD0.5 mn (CB25); Emaar Bond / 1st issue / IQD1 mn (CB30)) starting on April 4th, 2024, due to the maturity of their semi-annual interest on April 9th, 2024.

Iraqi Securities Commission and the Iraq Stock Exchange - after studying, analyzing and measuring the market index of traded stock prices - are preparing to launch a new index that operates under the title ISX15. Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) announced to its shareholders an additional extension of 60 days to subscribe on 50 bn shares from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue, starting Apr. 15.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) resumed trading on Apr. 7 after holding its postponed Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Apr. 2 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, electing five original and five alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.3% dividend yield. The bank postponed increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.3 bn to IQD2.0 bn through a 54% bonus issue for the next AGM.

Original shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) will resume trading on Apr. 14 after holding its AGM on Apr. 8 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through 33.3% bonus issue, decided to distribute IQD0.2 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.6% dividend yield, and the opening of 7 branches during 2024.

Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) will resume trading on Apr. 14 after holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Mar. 28 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, electing four original and three alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD0.0325 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.8% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD4.280 per share. Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) will resume trading on Apr. 14 after holding its AGM on Apr. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.02 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.3% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD7.330 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Apr. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on May 2 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights and bonus issue, dividend distribution, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

