King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Eid Al Fitr


4/9/2024 7:18:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 9 (Petra) - - His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of Eid Al Fitr wishes from leaders of Arab, Muslim, and friendly countries, as well as senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II also received cables on the occasion.

