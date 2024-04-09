King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On Occasion Of Eid Al Fitr

Amman, April 9 (Petra) - - His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables of Eid Al Fitr wishes from leaders of Arab, Muslim, and friendly countries, as well as senior officials and officers, and representatives of civil society organisations.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II also received cables on the occasion.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.