Beycome Expands Its R/EVOLUTIONARY Real Estate Services To Michigan, Empowering Homeowners And Buyers

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DETROIT, Mich., April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In a groundbreaking move that's set to change the Michigan real estate landscape forever, beycome (beycome ), the innovative platform that's already redefined real estate in 9 states, announces its arrival in Michigan. This expansion is more than just a new market; it's a new dawn for Michigan homeowners and buyers, offering them unparalleled control and savings in their real estate transactions.







Image caption: beycome – now serving Michigan.

Having facilitated over 13,000 property closures, beycome brings a tried-and-tested model to Michigan. This model has not only saved its users over $130 million in unnecessary fees but has also credited buyers that use beycome with 2/3 of the traditional commission fees. Through a suite of advanced online tools, an Online Co-pilot“Artur,” and a wealth of resources, beycome ensures that anyone can navigate the real estate market with ease and confidence.

Nico Jodin, CEO and founder of beycome, expresses his enthusiasm about the expansion:“We're not just launching in Michigan; we're expanding our vision. Our aim is to democratize the real estate process, shifting the power back to where it belongs – with the homeowners and buyers. Michigan's vibrant real estate scene is ripe for this transformation, and we're here to facilitate that.”

Michigan's residents now have access to beycome's comprehensive services, including extensive listing exposure, cutting-edge marketing tools, legal document templates, negotiation aids, and“Artur,” their AI copilot, alongside a dedicated support team, everything starting @ $99 flat fee. For the future buyers, credit to them up to 2/3 of the real estate commission. These resources are crafted to simplify, enhance, and economize on the real estate journey from listing to closing.

Sam Odio, VP of sales and co-founder, emphasizes the company's mission:“Real estate transactions should be transparent, straightforward, and inclusive. At beycome, we empower our users to take the reins, ensuring they're supported every step of the way to a successful closure.”

beycome's entry into Michigan is more than an expansion-it's a commitment to continue transforming real estate transactions, making them more accessible, affordable, and user-centric than ever before. Michigan's home buyers and sellers are invited to experience the future of real estate with beycome.

About beycome:

beycome is the trailblazing online platform that's reshaping the real estate industry. By arming homeowners and buyers with top-tier tools, resources, and support, beycome facilitates direct selling and buying, saving substantial amounts in fees and commissions. Dedicated to transparency, efficiency, and empowerment, beycome is revolutionizing real estate for the digital era.

