Original-Research: Media And Games Invest SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SECompany Name: Media and Games Invest SEISIN: SE0018538068Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 09.04.2024Target price: €3,80Target price on sight of: 12 MonateLast rating change: -Analyst: Ellis AcklinFirst Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and GamesInvest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklinbestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,60 auf EUR3,80. Zusammenfassung:MGI wird eine Partnerschaft mit Google Cloud eingehen, um seine Marktplätzeauf einer einzigen Cloud-Plattform zu konsolidieren. Die Zusammenführungder Cloud-Infrastruktur zu einem einheitlichen Technologiepaket wird dieEntwicklungsagilität steigern und MGI erhebliche Kosteneinsparungenbringen. Die Migration ist im Gange und soll 2025 weitgehend abgeschlossensein. Darüber hinaus kann das KI-Team von MGI die KI-Toolbox desTech-Giganten nutzen, um die Entwicklungs- und Markeinführungszeiten seinerKI-gesteuerten Produkte (Moments, ATOM) zu beschleunigen undgleichzeitig die Zahl der Mitarbeiter in Grenzen zu halten. Unseraktualisiertes DCF-Modell berücksichtigt die angekündigtenKosteneinsparungen in Höhe von €20 Mio. und ergibt ein Kursziel von €3,80(zuvor: €3,60). Wir stufen MGI mit Kaufen ein und betrachten dieKooperation als strategischen Gewinn, der mittel- und langfristig zu einerhöheren operativen Effizienz führen wird. First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media andGames Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated hisBUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.60 to EUR 3.80. Abstract:MGI will partner with Google Cloud to consolidate its marketplaces into asingle cloud platform. Streamlining the cloud infrastructure into a unifiedtechnology stack will boost developmental agility and yield material costsavings for MGI. Migration is underway and should be largely completed in2025. Moreover, MGI's AI team can leverage the tech giant's AI-toolbox toaccelerate development and roll-out times of its AI-driven products(Moments, ATOM), while keeping headcount in check. Our updated DCF modelnow factors in the announced €20m cost savings and points to a €3.8 TP(old: €3.6). We are Buy-rated on MGI and view the deal as a strategic winthat stands to spur greater operating efficiency over the mid- andlong-term. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlussessiehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

