Alibaba Wants To Use Rockets To Deliver Parcels Globally

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Chinese e-commerce giant

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)

is considering the feasibility of

using rockets to deliver parcels

across the globe with extremely quick turnarounds. The company has partnered with Space Epoch, a startup rocket provider based in Beijing, to test out the unconventional delivery service.

Dubbed XYZ-1, Alibaba's delivery rocket would be able to carry up to 10 tons in cargo and would feature around 120 square meters of...

