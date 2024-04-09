Shahana Death Case: Kerala HC Gives Nod To Dr Ruwaiz For Further Studies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The High Court has granted permission for further studies of Dr Ruwaiz, accused in Dr Shahana suicide case, in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The interim order was passed by a single bench of the High Court. The permission has been granted to attend the class. The action is based on a petition filed demanding that the disciplinary action be cancelled.

The college had earlier decided to extend Ruwais' suspension by another three months. The government appointed a committee to look into the matter.

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr Ruwais in connection with the suicide of young doctor Dr. Shahana on December 7.

Shahana was discovered unconscious in her flat on Tuesday (Dec 5) at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was hurried to the Medical College Hospital by the police officers. Upon arriving at the hospital, though, they declared her dead. According to the reports, the woman committed suicide as her family was unable to meet the demands of the dowry due to financial difficulties.

Shahana and her friend Ruwais were engaged, however their marriage was put on hold by demands for extravagant dowries. Her family was unable to match the groom's family's demands, which reportedly included 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of property, and a BMW car.