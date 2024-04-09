President Ilham Aliyev Visits Statue Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Ganja

The head of state visited and laid flowers at a statue ofNational Leader Heydar Aliyev in the centre of the city ofGanja.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.