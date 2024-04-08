Banesco And Women's Rights In The Workplace

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In line with International Women's Month and in line with the firm commitment to sustainable development and the reduction of social inequality, Banesco Panama

held the Forum Financing women's rights

"invigorating their impact on the economy", with the participation of UN Women, in Santiago de Veraguas.

The event focused on the essential role that women play every day as workers, entrepreneurs, businesswomen and mothers.





Dominique Alemán, Executive Vice President of Local and International Business of Banesco Panama; Gretta Athanasiadis of García de Paredes; Manager and Founder of Deli Grecia Products, one of the Athanasiadis Ramos Group companies; Darlenis Del Rio, Fashion Designer and founder of Originarias; Teresa Pérez del Castillo, Regional Advisor of UN Women for the private and innovative financial sector and Raquel Robleda, President of the Forum of Journalists of Panama / Director of Merco Panama, shared their experiences and perspectives on female empowerment in the workplace and business from each one of their roles.





According to data from the International Labor Organization (ILO), women represent approximately 47% of the global workforce. However, significant disparities persist in women's representation in leadership positions and in key economic sectors. According to the World Economic Forum, only about 25% of management positions globally are held by women.

Globally, women face additional challenges in the labor market, such as the gender pay gap. According to the World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Gender Gap Report, it is estimated that the gender pay gap will take more than 135 years to fully close if significant action is not taken.







This event not only honors the role of women in society, but also reaffirms Banesco Panama's continued commitment to contributing to economic and social development, highlighting the importance of empowering women in the workplace, to build a brighter equitable future.

