CONTINUOUS AUTONOMOUS CONNECTIVITY FOR WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS ACHIEVED

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation , the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has collaborated with Kinetic Mesh Premier Partner SRSI (Slate River Systems, Inc.) to enable no-gap continuous autonomous connectivity for a customer's warehouse robotic storage system. SRSI is a material handling systems integrator focused on warehouse solutions and manufacturer of RAFTTM or Right Angle Fast TransferTM - a fully automated, high-density pallet storage to meet today's demanding warehousing and distribution needs.

Metal racks, heavy equipment, signal interference, and restrained capacity challenge the integrity of many wireless networking options. For a warehouse or any indoor industrial operation to deploy a robotic system, SRSI found the right-fit network to overcome the shortfalls of traditional wireless and significantly improve the customer's operational efficiency and reliability with make-make-make-never-break Rajant Kinetic Mesh, filling the gaps of LTE and Wi-Fi.

SRSI Network Specialist Gary Wroblewski,“Rajant has allowed us (SRSI) to build a robust and scalable network to support our customers' success running our advanced RAFT storage system. No other wireless can do what they (Rajant) did.”

“In today's automated warehouse infrastructure, companies can no longer afford an ineffective communication platform with the amount of Automated Guided Robots (AGRs) flowing throughout the environments,” shares Chris Wall, Rajant Sales Director.“Wi-Fi has limited range, and LTE is cost prohibitive with limited capacity, so companies are turning to Rajant to fix their wireless communications by enabling seamless connectivity throughout the warehouse.”

With Rajant, SRSI has enabled its customer to conduct their shipping and receiving via a totally autonomous installation process. Rajant Peregrine BreadCrumbs® were mounted within the structure to communicate with the Rajant ES1s installed on the robots. This combination

of Rajant wireless mesh nodes allowed the robots to receive commands over-the-air while on the move without having to complete a task and dock before moving on to the next task.

