Health Minister: Al-Adan Hospital Warehouses Boost Strategic Medical Supplies


4/8/2024 3:04:58 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Alawadi said on Monday the strategic medical supplies warehouses at Al-Adan Hospital bolster the national medical reserves and security.
Minister al-Awadi, who was speaking after inauguration of the new building, said the warehouses' space is 12,000 square meters and are equipped with state of art safety and cooling equipment.
He indicated that the construction of the warehouses was part of the general overhaul of the hospital. (end)
