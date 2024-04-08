Jordan, UAE conduct 11th joint food aid landing in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The Joint Operations Command recently announced the execution of the 11th joint drop of food aid into the northern Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian initiative named "Galant Knight 3." This operation saw collaboration between the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force, with the UAE contributing a substantial amount of relief materials totaling 62 tons of food aid. The ongoing implementation of this operation underscores the commitment of both nations to cooperation and coordination in providing essential relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, particularly in areas that are difficult to access within the northern Gaza Strip.



The initiative represents a tangible manifestation of the strong bonds between the UAE and Jordan, as they work together to support their Palestinian brethren during challenging times. By delivering much-needed food aid to areas where access may be limited, the joint effort aims to alleviate the humanitarian hardships faced by the local population in Gaza. Through "Galant Knight 3," both countries reaffirm their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their dedication to addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable communities in the region.

