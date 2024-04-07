Kuwait Amir Signs Decree For Nat'l Assembly To Convene April 17

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree Sunday calling on National Assembly to convene on Wednesday, April 17.

The National Assembly will be notified of this decree and to be published in the official gazette.

The government, in an extraordinary meeting yesterday, approved a draft decree calling on the National Assembly to hold the first meeting of the 18th legislative term on April 17. (end)

