US, Qatar hold talks around strategies to attract foreign direct investment

(MENAFN) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) and US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) recently organized a private sector dinner reception during the 2024 Sixth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, US. Sponsored by ConocoPhillips, the event took place at The Conrad Hotel and brought together senior executives from prominent American and Qatari companies, alongside government officials from both countries and members of the broader business community.



During the dinner reception, attendees had the opportunity to hear remarks from hosts and official guest speakers, including Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar, and Daniel Banaim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs in the Near East Bureau of the US Department of State. Additionally, Moe H. Barakat, Managing Director and Treasurer of the Board of Directors at the US Qatar Business Council (USQBC), and Khush Choksky, Senior Vice President of Middle East Affairs and International Member Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce, delivered speeches highlighting the importance of bilateral business relations.



The opening remarks at the event focused on key themes such as business, trade, and investment cooperation between the United States and Qatar. Participants discussed synergies between the two countries in attracting foreign direct investment into various sectors, with a particular emphasis on Qatar's National Development Strategy and its priority sectors, including manufacturing, logistics services, information technology, digital and financial services, food and agriculture, and healthcare.



Choksky underscored the aim of the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue to strengthen the commercial and investment relationship between the two nations, noting the increased presence of private sector representatives at the event as a testament to successful efforts in enhancing economic partnership. He emphasized the growing significance of business ties between the US and Qatar, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation.

