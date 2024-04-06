Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Army troops opened fire and subsequently launched a search operation after noticing suspicious movement near their camp in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Saturday, officials said.
There was no report of any casualty in the firing at the Srotha Morha village in the Darhal area, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said a sentry fired a few rounds on seeing the movement of a group of unidentified persons towards the camp under the cover of darkness.
The group retreated into the nearby village, following which a search operation was launched, the officials said, adding the operation was going on when last reports were received but there was no clue of the suspected persons.
The officials said security forces also carried out a search operation in the Sharda Sharief area of Rajouri on Saturday morning but no one was arrested. Read Also Army Chief Visits Forward Areas Along LoC In Jammu Soldier Injured In Accidental Firing Along LoC In J&K's Poonch
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06042024000215011059ID1108065842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.