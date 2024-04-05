MCHS Family Of Services Receives $180,000 Grant From Keybank To Support Development Of Skilled Trade Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $180,000 in MCHS Family of Services , aimed at developing the Skilled Trade Program to enhance the services of youth aging out of the foster care system.

MCHS Family of Services is a child welfare agency, located in Redford and Detroit, providing foster care and adoption, transitional living, child abuse prevention and community wellness programs. The Skilled Trade Program will be designed for older youth in MCHS' independent living program and transitional housing programs. The training and pre-apprenticeship program is projected to serve approximately 200 youth annually.

“At Key, we are dedicated to supporting organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures,” said Dave Mannarino, KeyBank Michigan Market President.“MCHS is helping to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable community members, and we're so proud to support that mission. We look forward to the great outcomes from the Skilled Trade Program in the years ahead.”

“MCHS Family of Services is extremely grateful for the partnership we have with KeyBank,” said Kevin Roach, CEO of MCHS Family of Services.“The launch of the Skilled Trade Program will ensure our young adults are better prepared for a promising future by creating career-enriching opportunities right here on our campus. We want to offer our many thanks to KeyBank for your support and are eager to make this extraordinary impact together!”

Target outcomes of the program include:



90% of the young adults complete the program.



75% of the young adults advance their career with an apprenticeship, skilled trade job, or secondary education related to the skilled trades within 3 months.



90% of the young adults advance their career with an apprenticeship, skilled trade job, or secondary education related to the skilled trades within 3 months.

75% of the young adults are in their apprenticeship, skilled trade job, or enrolled in secondary education six months later.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $259 million in investments in Michigan, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.