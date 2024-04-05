OTT Releases This Week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey, And More Web Series' And Movies To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey and Yeh Meri Family Season 3, are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon miniTV, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar: The story is about Asha in the Kingdom of Rosas, where King Magnifico, a sorcerer with the power to grant wishes, rules: Ariana DeBose, Chris PineGenre: AnimationPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: April 3Yeh Meri Family Season 3Plot: The show, seen through the eyes of 11-year-old Rishi, shows the details of life in the middle-class Awasthi family. It also celebrates the fun, humour and fond memories of the 90s: Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, Angad RajGenre: DramaPlatform: Amazon miniTVRelease Date: April 4The TearsmithPlot: The exciting love story is about Nica and Rigel, two orphans adopted by the same family. Nica is innocent like a butterfly while Rigel is unpredictable like a wolf: Simone Baldasseroni, Caterina Ferioli, Sabrina Paravicini, Alessandro BedettiGenre: RomancePlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 4RipleyPlot: Tom Ripley, a New Yorker struggling with minor scams, suddenly gets a chance to go to Italy. His task is to persuade Dickie Greenleaf, whom he barely knows, to come back home and work in his father's shipbuilding company: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio LombardiGenre: Drama/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 4FarreyPlot: An orphan genius gets a scholarship to a top school but gets mixed up in a cheating scheme when her wealthy friends convince her to help them: Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Ronit RoyGenre: Drama/ThrillerPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: April 5Parasyte: The GreyPlot: Jung Soo In has a parasite on her hand but continues to live with it because it can't take over her brain. Seol Kang Woo is looking for his missing sister and is tracking down a parasitic water. Choi Jun Kyung leads a team called 'The Grey' that fights against parasitic water, driven by the loss of her husband to the parasite: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kim In-kwonGenre: Horror/ThrillerPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: April 5Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JiyaPlot: Aryan, on a work trip to the US, meets Sifra, who seems perfect. He falls in love with her. Later, he discovers she's a robot: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, DharmendraGenre: Sci-Fi/RomancePlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: April 5

