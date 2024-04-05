               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Business Owners In Azerbaijan To Benefit From Preferential Loans For Green Projects


4/5/2024 9:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Business owners can benefit from preferential loans from theEntrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) for "green projects", Azernews reports.

According to the Fund, "green projects" are identified aspriority directions for the current year within the framework ofthe EDF's preferential credit mechanism.

Business initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissionsin production and technological development, or supporting the useof clean energy, are considered "green projects".

Examples of such projects include initiatives in energyefficiency, renewable energy, waste management, recycling, waterconservation, transportation and sustainable mobility, sustainableagriculture, and the circular economy.

