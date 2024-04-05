Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Unveils Diverse Line-Up Of Activities And Workshops In April

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 5 April 2024: To promote knowledge and culture, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announced a diverse program of activities, workshops, and events for the month of April, to meet the aspirations and interests of various segments of the public.

The library will commence its activities by organising a panel discussion for the book 'Human After Update' by Sherif Arafa, in cooperation with the“Read and Enjoy” Book Club, managed by Dr. Jihan Mahmoud. It will also organise a Stop Motion Animation Workshop for children, with director Zeinab Jabr. The workshop will cover script writing, preparing scenes, character design, animation, photography, and post-production.

On World Heritage Day, in cooperation with Filipino poets and writers, the library will organise an evening of Filipino poetry and folk stories from the Filipino heritage, with a special exhibition of prominent Filipino heritage books.

In cooperation with Cineolio, the library will screen four international short films: The Coin by director Siqi Song, Dear Masr by director Racha Najdi, Requiem for Romance by director Jonathan Ng, and Sabeel by director Khaled Al Mahmood.

As part of its Public Speaking Program, the library will hold a Communication Skills Workshop, in collaboration with Dubai Toastmasters, which is headed by the professional trainer Maher Al-Husseini. The workshop will focus on breathing techniques, voice control, and body language, and their impact on the audience.

In cooperation with the Social Media Pioneers Association, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will also host a poetry evening with contemporary Emirati poetry icons. The event will be attended by Emirati poet Ali Al Khawar, and Saudi poet Ali Al Ali Al-Sabaan.

Additionally, the library will also hold a workshop on Crafting Literary Characters, as part of the First Book workshops. Presented by Egyptian author Ahmed Murad, the workshop will address the creation and development of fictional characters.

Furthermore, the library will hold a panel discussion on the initial steps in launching small businesses, presented by entrepreneur Ahmed Al-Zarouni, author of the book 'A Leader's Legacy.'

At the end of April, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to organise the Arab Press Exhibition, which reviews the history of journalism in the UAE, the Arab region, and the world. The exhibition will offer an exceptional experience introducing the public to the pivotal role of journalism, with a modern outlook that reveals valuable and rare collections of periodicals, newspapers, and magazines, displayed in 7 diverse sections.

The library will participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the most important cultural event, which will be held between April and May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Through its participation, the library will showcase its key services and knowledge treasures, and explore cooperation opportunities in relevant fields with publishing houses and institutions participating in the exhibition.