Azerbaijan, ADB Discuss Development Of Green Energy Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received thedelegation of the Asian Development Bank, led by Yevgeny Zhukov,Director General of the Central and Western Asia RegionalDepartment of the Bank, Azernews reports, citingthe Ministry.

According to information, at the meeting, satisfaction wasexpressed with the development of long-term mutually beneficialcooperation relations in the field of energy, the possibilities ofpartnership at a new stage aimed at the wide use of renewableenergy, and the achievement of energy efficiency.

Initiatives and projects related to the creation of Green EnergyZones and Green Energy Corridors of Azerbaijan plans for puttingnine stations into operation until 2027 to increase the share ofrenewable energy in the production of electricity, strengtheningthe network, using offshore wind energy, as well as information wasprovided on the measures implemented in the example of theestablishment of the Energy Efficiency Fund.

The listed directions, including Green Hydrogen, installation ofrooftop solar panels in Nakhchivan, as well as decarbonization ofheat supply and cooperation issues on supporting reforms in thisarea were considered. Within the framework of the pilot projectExchange of Knowledge and Technical Assistance Support for theDevelopment of the Floating Solar Panels System, the importance ofcommissioning the photovoltaic system with a capacity of up to 100kW in the Buyukshor Lake with ADB was noted on the eve of the COP29event.

At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged regardingactivities within the framework of COP29, support proposals for thedevelopment of the ADB carbon market and the process of adaptationto climate change. In order to take appropriate steps in thisdirection, it was agreed to hold events.