Lantronix Showcases New Campus Poe++ Switches, Pre-Configured With Percepxion Cloud Management Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reliable edge switching performance that is ideal for security, surveillance, smart buildings and other IoT applications

IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced new managed gigabit PoE++ (Power over Ethernet) enterprise switches. The 8-port SM8TBT2SA , 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 24-port SM24TBT4XPA switches provide the ability to connect PoE++ and PoE+ devices to the same switch, which makes it ideal for powering and connecting multiple smart IoT appliances, such as intelligent LED lighting, smart building sensors and access points, IP cameras and surveillance systems. Lantronix will showcase these switches at ISC West, Booth 7117, in Las Vegas from April 10–12, 2024. The SM8TBT2SA, and SM24TBT4SA will be shipping in mass production in June 2024; and the SM24TBT4XPA, in July 2024.



These PoE++ switches come pre-configured with Lantronix's PercepxionTM cloud management platform for secure control and visibility of Lantronix network switches. Percepxion benefits include the ability to perform firmware and configuration updates, automated monitoring, audit security logging administration and custom dashboards for network and PoE telemetry, all through a single pane of glass.

"Businesses demand reliability and robustness as more PoE devices are installed in their networks," stated Amir Sekhavat, senior director of Product Management & Partnerships for Superior Essex Communications, the world's leading cable manufacturer. "When our customers use Superior Essex POWERWISETM premise cables and Lantronix PoE switches, their networks have been failure free, and they are able to easily and effectively roll out network-intensive applications without worry."

“With advanced Layer 2 features and an intuitive user interface, these new switches are designed for edge network solutions in security, surveillance and smart building applications,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing for Lantronix Inc.“Lantronix PoE switches and Percepxion cloud management software simplify installation and management for small to large-scale network deployments.”

According to Dell'Oro Group, PoE ports are forecasted to comprise more than half of total campus switch port shipments by 2028 at an estimated value of $8.2 billion. Lantronix is committed to ensuring that its customers have best-in-class PoE switches to handle a variety of applications.

Performance, Reliability and Affordability at the Edge

Ideal for security, surveillance, smart buildings, smart cities and other high-demand IoT applications, the new Lantronix switches deliver reliable end-to-end performance.

The switches include Device Management System (DMS), accessible by Percepxion on the local Web manager. DMS delivers advanced configuration and management of all IP-addressable devices on the network, including graphical network topology, floor map creator, device map view, traffic monitoring and network diagnostics for troubleshooting.

To learn more about all of Lantronix's security and surveillance solutions, visit Lantronix at ISC West, Booth 7117, in Las Vegas from April 10–12, 2024.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

