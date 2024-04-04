Salesforce’s Einstein Copilot is Here: The Conversational AI Assistant for CRM that Delivers Trusted AI Responses Grounded with Your Company Data

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) UAE, 1 March 2024 – Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced the public beta availability of Einstein Copilot, a new customizable, conversational, and generative AI assistant for CRM.

Unlike other AI assistants or copilots that lack adequate company data to generate useful responses, Einstein Copilot enables Salesforce customers to generate responses using their own private and trusted data, while maintaining strict data governance and without requiring expensive AI model training. As a result, Einstein Copilot can answer questions, summarize content, create new content, interpret complex conversations, and dynamically automate tasks on behalf of a user, all from a single, consistent user experience embedded directly within Salesforce’s #1 AI CRM applications.

This is made possible by combining a conversational UI, a foundational large language model, and trusted company data that enables Salesforce users to tap into the power of generative AI and interact with their applications in entirely new ways.

“AI is the single most important moment in the history of our industry. It will deepen customer relationships, increase productivity and drive higher margins at every company,” said Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, Salesforce. “Our new Einstein Copilot brings together an amazing intuitive interface for interacting with AI, world-class AI models and above all deep integration of the data and metadata needed to benefit from AI. Einstein Copilot is the only copilot with the ability to truly understand what is going on with your customer relationships.”

Why it matters: 86% of IT executives believe that generative AI will have a major impact on their companies, and according to new research from Slack, AI use in the workplace accelerated 24% in the past quarter alone. And, 80% of employees using AI say that it is already improving their productivity. This increased AI adoption indicates that AI is becoming a crucial tool for accomplishing practical business tasks throughout an organization.

How customers can purchase Einstein Copilot: Customers can tap into the full power of Salesforce with Einstein 1 Editions, simplified technology packages for businesses looking to accelerate growth and speed productivity with the #1 AI CRM. Einstein 1 Editions provide organizations in every industry access to the best of Salesforce technology, including CRM, Einstein Copilot, Data Cloud, Slack, and Tableau in a single offering, helping them transform their business and deliver stronger customer experiences.

Einstein Copilot Capabilities

• Grounding prompts in Data Cloud: Einstein Copilot grounds its responses with trusted business data from Data Cloud to provide the necessary context for the highest quality outputs. This allows Einstein Copilot to generate more precise and tailored responses based on trusted company data.

• Out-of-the-box “actions”: Einstein Copilot comes with a library of out-of-the-box actions – pre-programmed capabilities, automated responses, or business tasks performed by Einstein Copilot – that the AI can perform for the user when prompted. Actions can be combined to execute dynamic multi-step plans. For example, a customer service agent can ask Einstein Copilot to close a case and open a sales opportunity or sell an add-on, and Einstein Copilot will understand the user’s intent and can execute the task — or tasks — in the flow of the service experience. With Einstein Copilot there are no silos between applications or data.

• Customize Einstein Copilot for specific business needs: Einstein Copilot can be customized to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks, ensuring company and industry policies are applied. Copilot Builder can create custom actions for Einstein Copilot, Prompt Builder activates custom prompts in the flow of work, and Model Builder uses proprietary AI models to power custom Einstein Copilot functionality.

• Reasoning engine to interpret intent and choose the best action: Einstein Copilot’s reasoning engine – the process that interprets and processes information to make informed decisions, solve problems, or generate insights – interacts with an LLM by analyzing the full context of the user’s prompt, determining the actions or series of actions to take, and generating the output. For example, if a sales rep asks Einstein Copilot, “Help me recommend a new product tier to my customer,” Einstein Copilot can determine which products the customer currently has, understand the upgrade options, and transition the customer into a new high-value marketing segment. Finally, Einstein Copilot can update the information across multiple systems with MuleSoft and Salesforce Flow.

• Generating trusted responses and actions: Einstein Copilot serves up trusted AI interactions with privacy and security measures provided by the Einstein Trust Layer. The Einstein Trust Layer is part of the Einstein 1 Platform and performs functions like masking personally identifiable information (PII), scoring outputs for toxicity, and helping to protect information from unauthorized access and data breaches through zero-data retention from Salesforce’s LLM partners.

Sample Use Cases

Einstein Copilot revolutionizes how teams and industries use AI to enhance productivity and personalization, conveniently within their flow of work. Using natural language prompts, salespeople can accelerate deal closures by summarizing records or generating customized communications to provide more personalized client engagement. Customer service and field service agents can streamline case resolution and boost customer satisfaction by surfacing relevant answers, offers, and data from disparate systems. Financial service companies can simplify client onboarding and craft personalized financial plans by automating data collection and analysis, enabling advisors to dedicate more time to client relationships and strategic advice.

Customer Quotes

• “With Einstein Copilot, our service teams will be able to quickly handle requests, from generating replies to suggesting activities. It will make our teams more efficient, letting us prioritize the guest experience.” – Robert Marusi, Chief Commercial Officer, Turtle Bay Resorts

• “Salesforce took the time to understand Wonolo’s needs and offer solutions that addressed our pain points. We have been able to bring all the information our agents need together in one place. Einstein has helped our agents be more efficient and confident in their work, without losing the human connection we pride ourselves on as a company.” – Adam Ashworth, Senior Salesforce Administrator, Wonolo

• “Einstein Copilot will improve our team’s support to McLaren Racing partners. Our teams will use their AI assistant to efficiently summarize partner requests, streamline communication, and foster stronger relationships with our partners.” – Ed Green, Head of Commercial Technology, McLaren Racing





MENAFN04042024006633014413ID1108058196