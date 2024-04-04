Coppin State University Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship to Host 2024 Economic Inclusion Conference at Coppin on April 25

(MENAFN- Coppin State University) BALTIMORE – Since its conception in 2016, Coppin State University’s EICAC has been growing exponentially and this year will be the largest. Hosted by the university’s Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship and the College of Business, the 2024 Economic Inclusion Conference at Coppin (EICAC) on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s conference theme is Youth Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Economic Empowerment.



The 2024 EICAC Conference will deliver opportunities for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to learn, network, and connect with seasoned entrepreneurs, interact with exhibitors, and attend education sessions. Nearly ten high schools will participate in the Excellence in Entrepreneurial Learning (EXCEL) Youth and Young Adult Learning Lab Experience, a research project started in 2023 to inform and encourage youth entrepreneurship in Baltimore. Information will center around knowledge and skills crucial to the free enterprise journey, understanding financials, growth strategies, and other pertinent information.



“Preparing youth to participate in the economy through entrepreneurship requires successful collaboration between educational institutions, businesses, and community organizations. [The EICAC Conference] is known for bringing all stakeholder groups together, meaning public and private sectors, academia, and community,” said Ronald C. Willaims, Ph.D., associate professor and founding director of the Center for Strategic Entrepreneurship.



The conference will offer three tracks running concurrently: Economic Empowerment, Education, and Social and Community Innovation. Participants will also hear from youth entrepreneurship thought leaders; interact with policymakers, youth program leaders, and youth advocates, and observe the entrepreneurial ingenuity of youth and emerging adults.





