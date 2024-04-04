Over 1,052 die in Myanmar due to landmines, other explosives in 2023

(MENAFN) A UN agency reported on Wednesday that there were over 1,052 civilian casualties in Myanmar last year due to landmines and other explosive devices, marking a significant increase from previous years.



UNICEF described the situation as "alarming," noting that almost all regions of the country, with the exception of the capital Naypyidaw, are now affected by landmines.



According to UNICEF's data, the number of casualties in 2023 nearly tripled compared to 2022, which saw 390 recorded incidents.



“Over 20 percent of the victims were children,” it stated in a declaration, indicating to the total count registered the year before.



Since the military, referred to locally as the Tatmadaw, seized power and ousted the civilian government in February 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in a deepening internal political and ethnic conflict.



“The use of landmines is not only reprehensible but can constitute a violation of international humanitarian law,” Debora Comini, who serves as the UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, made this statement.



“It is imperative that all parties to the conflict prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians, particularly children, and take immediate steps to halt the use of these indiscriminate weapons,” stated Comini.



According to the UN agency, Myanmar has now been classified among the countries most severely affected by landmines and explosive ordnance globally.



The recent intensification of the internal conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 2.8 million individuals and has left more than 18 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

