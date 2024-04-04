UN Global Compact Annual Forum Aims To Support Sustainable Progress

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United Nations Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE) is excited to unveil the premiere of the UN Global Compact Annual Forum. Set for May 20th and 21st, this event inaugurates an annual convergence designed to spur joint efforts among the private sector, international bodies, civil society, academia, and more.

Africa's delegates will partake in dialogues spanning various challenges, exemplary practices, and prospective strategies, thereby enriching conversations and fostering innovative solutions for sustainability and ethical business conduct.

Centred on devising strategies for fostering responsible businesses, the forum is in harmony with Egypt's 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Under the theme“Pathways to Sustainable Africa,” in partnership with the Africa Business Leaders Coalition, the forum presents six pivotal panel discussions exploring vital issues such as climate finance, education, green hydrogen, sustainable communities, ethical supply chains, and food security. These topics are chosen in line with the dominant sustainability trends for 2024, closely examining the UN's Six Transition Principles.

“The UN Global Compact Annual Forum highlights the essential role of the private sector in advancing sustainable development,” remarked Ayman Ismail, Chairman of the UNGCNE Board.“The forum serves as an invitation for all parties to partake in discussions and joint efforts to address global challenges with creative approaches.”

“We anticipate sparking significant conversations and actions that guide the private sector toward a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future,” Ismail continued.“A collective approach from all societal sectors is vital for a sustainable world.”

This trailblazing two-day forum is a critical juncture for various groups to come together, fostering an ethos of ethical leadership and carving out collective routes to sustainable development across Africa and beyond. The forum seeks to nurture enduring collaborations to confront global issues through intersectoral partnerships, highlighting Egypt's central role in bridging continents and forging alliances. It also aims to galvanize the private sector's active involvement in sustainability, ethical supply chains, and leadership, furthering the global shift to clean, sustainable energy as outlined in the Six Transition Framework.