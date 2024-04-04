Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 April 2024 OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated (PCA) The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 5,959 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company and his PCAs purchased 5,959 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company. The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Sale of 5,959 shares from nominee account c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £3.787823 5,959 d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

5,959

Aggregated price

Total Sale Price: £22,571.64

e. Date of transaction 3 April 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Valeryane Elphick 2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Spouse of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 5,232 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £3.793596 5,232 d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

5,232

Aggregated price

Total Purchase Price: £19,848.09

e. Date of transaction 2 April 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Louis Elphick 2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Son of Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Purchase of 727 shares c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £3.780712 727 d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

727

Aggregated price

Total Purchase Price: £2,748.58 e. Date of transaction 2 April 2024 f. Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.