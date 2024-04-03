UAE Traffic: More Taxis, Patrols At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Ramadan's Last Days

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi intensified its efforts during the Holy Month of Ramadan to facilitate traffic flow and ensure the comfort of worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The ITC is dedicated to enhancing surveillance and inspection services and organising traffic movement.

The ITC has announced that during Ramadan, it will provide a team of 33 inspectors and supervisors between the north and south gates of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The ITC's endeavours intensified during the last ten days of the holy month. The team expanded to include 43 inspectors and supervisors from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am, aiming to ensure the organised use of parking spaces and facilitate traffic flow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, the ITC mentioned that worshippers and fasting individuals have been guided to the iftar and Taraweeh prayer locations with the assistance of inspectors in parking areas and tents. Arriving worshippers have been gradually directed to park their vehicles in available spaces to guarantee a unique and smooth spiritual experience throughout the holy month.

In this regard, the ITC has allocated dedicated parking spaces for people of determination and senior citizens while organising vehicle distribution based on specific permits for each category. This ensures smooth movement for entry and exit points.

Through a set of procedures, the ITC monitors the roads surrounding the mosque and intersections using surveillance cameras and monitoring systems to ensure an immediate response to any congestion or traffic accidents.

Additionally, mobile electronic boards have been provided, and directional messages for visitor parking have been activated. Furthermore, messages on fixed electronic variable message signs (VMS) surrounding the mosque have been activated to guide and alert road users.

The ITC prioritises providing road service patrol and vehicle towing services, increasing routine surveillance patrols, and actively assisting in clearing traffic incidents around the mosque area during the Taraweeh prayers and the last ten days of Ramadan.

As for taxi services, the ITC provides over 100 taxis daily to meet the needs of visitors, with an increase in the number of taxis during the last ten days of the month to accommodate the growing demand.

ALSO READ:

Ramadan 2024: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives 570,113 visitors during first half of holy month

Salary hikes for Dubai imams: For Islamic prayer leaders, their job is their calling

'We spend hours in traffic': Some UAE residents lose 'one day a month' stuck in road jams

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed breaks fast with UAE faithful again, visits Sheikh Zayed's tomb at Grand Mosque