Dubai Government Human Resources Department Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University To Foster Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The key pillars of the collaboration are human resources, specialised studies, training, and research

Dubai, UAE, April 03, 2024: Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a roadmap for cooperation. The partnership spans various areas including research, specialised studies, and training. Its primary aim is not only to facilitate the exchange and enhancement of knowledge and skills but also to foster institutional communication channels and community service initiatives. Furthermore, the collaboration seeks to formulate a regulatory framework that outlines the mechanisms for cooperation between both entities in the area of human resources development.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, and His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU signed the MoU. The MoU outlines the intention to collaborate on joint research, exchange experiences, and findings, coordinate the development of joint research projects, and gain insights from best practices and institutional experiences in the field of human resources. Additionally, it fosters collaboration in the areas of training and development.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department, emphasised that the MoU with HBMSU reflects DGHR's commitment to strengthening the mechanisms for empowering national capabilities. The goal is to equip them with resources that enhance their readiness to undertake leadership roles in future government work. This is achieved through providing training in human resources and facilitating research and studies aimed at enhancing learners' skills in this sector.

Al Falasi added:“The significance of this MoU lies in its focus on fostering collaboration, initiatives, and projects geared towards facilitating the exchange of experiences and cooperation in human resources training. By signing this memorandum, DGHR underscores its dedication to implementing directives and aligning with the wise leadership's goal of reinforcing cooperation and collective efforts among government entities to empower national capital. This collaboration offers a valuable opportunity to learn from the best practices, expertise, and pioneering experiences of the DGHR Department, which can be leveraged to support learners in their research on human resources.”

His Excellency Al Falasi stated that the DGHR Department is dedicated to forging partnerships with various organisations and sectors in Dubai to offer their staff and capital opportunities for training in human resources. This initiative aims to equip them with the necessary tools to achieve optimal performance in management and enhance communication skills. Al-Falasi underscored that the collaborative agreement with HBMSU will play a key role in advancing human resources development, aligning with overall advancements in government operations, and enhancing performance benchmarks within the sector.

His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said:“We are pleased to enhance our collaboration with the DGHR Department in exchanging expertise and best practices. Our joint efforts contribute to bolstering the government excellence system and empowering a new generation of young national talents, equipping them with the tools for success and leadership in human resources management. We are confident that our cooperation with the DGHR department will have positive reverberations, further strengthening joint academic and research work. It sets new standards of excellence in enabling, training, and developing the capabilities of learners and human resources management staff. This cooperation also drives the transformation of corporate work environments into incubators for innovation and creativity, supporting the ambitious developmental goals and visions of Dubai and the UAE.”

Under the terms of the MoU, DGHR will take on the responsibility of organising and coordinating internal training programs. These programs will be tailored specifically for learners enrolled at HBMSU, with a focus on conducting research in the field of human resources. This includes identifying and selecting research topics within the human resources field, defining the scope and scale of the research, and selecting appropriate channels to engage the target audience. In collaboration with HBMSU, the DGHR Department will shape the research methodology and structure, review and endorse the final findings and outcomes of the research, provide constructive feedback, and prepare studies and research for publication in various scholarly journals.

HBMSU will collaborate with the DGHR Department to extend support in research, studies, and reports conducted by faculty and learners, particularly those pursuing postgraduate and bachelor's degrees. The University will provide the DGHR Department with pertinent research, studies, and reports on human resources. Furthermore, they will actively encourage faculty and learners to prioritise the implementation of research, studies, and reports that align with the DGHR Department's area of expertise.

The DGHR department places significant emphasis on fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise within the fields of human resources studies and research, as well as sharing experiences in training fields. The signing of the MoU with HBMSU represents a significant milestone in augmenting government human resources in Dubai, owing to the University's exceptional proficiency and expertise in the field of human resources.