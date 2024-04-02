King, Egypt President Stress Need For Humanitarian Truce, Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday reiterated the need for a humanitarian truce and an immediate comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza.

During a meeting at Basman Palace, the two leaders stressed the need to continue to push towards opening crossing points without impediments to allow the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the two leaders reaffirmed that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza require immediate action by the international community to prevent further exacerbation, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on various developments, with His Majesty expressing appreciation for Egypt's continuous efforts, under President Sisi's leadership, to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The King and the Egyptian president warned of the continued war on Gaza and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, the statement said.

The two leaders reaffirmed their complete rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, or to separate them, warning of the consequences of a military operation in Rafah.

His Majesty and President Sisi stressed the need to create a political horizon to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In addition, they reiterated support for the Palestinian people in gaining their full and legitimate rights, and any measures that could realise their aspirations, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh, and the accompanying Egyptian delegation attended the meeting.

Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted an iftar for President El Sisi and his spouse, attended by Crown Prince Hussein and the accompanying delegation.

Their Majesties later bade farewell to the president and his spouse upon their departure from Marka Airport in Amman.