Education Ministry, QRTA Launch Teacher Skill Enhancement Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA), on Tuesday launched a project aimed at enhancing the skills of teachers in the Kingdom's public schools, with the support of the government of Canada.

During the project's inaugural meeting, attended by Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah, QRTA CEO Osama Obeidat, and Head of Cooperation at the Canadian Department of International Development Simon Snoxell, Mahafzah reiterated the ministry's commitment to fostering cooperation and partnerships to enhance the professional development and skills of teachers.

Mahafzah also noted that the initiative aims to improve learning outcomes by promoting teaching excellence in Jordan's public schools. He also extended the ministry's gratitude to the Government of Canada for their support in these developmental efforts.

Obeidat underscored the project's significance to schools, teachers, and principals, attributing its five-year success to effective coordination and substantial support of the Ministry of Education.

Snoxell conveyed his pleasure at the project's launch and commended the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the field of education.

The meeting, which saw the attendance of various education officials from the ministry, also discussed the project's objectives, action plan, and achievements thus far.



Several programmes were spotlighted, including the Professional Diploma in Education, the Professional Diploma in Advanced Educational Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Education, School Networks, Short Courses, and Leaders.